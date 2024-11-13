A27 blocked after vehicle fire as opposite carriageway 'slow due to onlookers'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A vehicle fire has left the A27 blocked - with the opposite carriageway “slow due to onlookers”.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and delays due to vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).
“The Westbound carriageway is slow due to onlookers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.