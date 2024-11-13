A27 blocked after vehicle fire as opposite carriageway 'slow due to onlookers'

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 18:35 GMT
A vehicle fire has left the A27 blocked - with the opposite carriageway “slow due to onlookers”.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and delays due to vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).

“The Westbound carriageway is slow due to onlookers.”

