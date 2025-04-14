A27 closed in both directions between Emsworth and Chichester following oil spillage
The major A road is closed both ways between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester, causing mayhem for commuters this morning (April 14).
The road closure is due to an incident involving a van and trailer which crossed from one carriageway to the other.
As a result, the trailer, which contained cooking oil, rolled over causing a significant oil spillage across the road.
National Highways South wrote on its website: “This is due to a incident involving a van and trailer which has crossed from one carriageway to the other.
“The trailer contained cooking oil which has been spilt on to the road and will require specialist clean-up.”
Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary are at the scene of the incident and a diversion route through Fishbourne has been put in place.
