A27 closed westbound between Chichester and Havant following serious crash
The A27 westbound between Chichester and Havant is closed due to a serious crash. The crash reportedly involves two motorcycles and a detour route is in place.
The AA said: “Road closed due to serious crash, two motorcycles involved on A27 Westbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction). Congestion to the A259 Main Road as traffic diverts. Detour in operation.”
National Highways said: “The #A27 in #WestSussex is closed westbound between the #A286#Chichester and the #A259#Havant due to a serious collision.”
