A motorcyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries following a van collision has died.

Joshua Southgate, 20, from Broadwater, was riding a blue Yamaha when he was involved in the traffic incident on the A27. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at roughly 5.17pm on Monday (September 23).

A motorbike rider has died in hospital after a collision involving a van on the A27. | Google Street View

Police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he passed away two days later (September 25). The incident involved a white Ford Transit Connect van, with the driver from Waterlooville, 62, being uninjured.

Sussex Police is appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision on the A27 westbound at Clapham near Worthing to get in touch with them. “A section of the road was closed for several hours to allow for recovery and forensic examination, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding,” they added.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant dash cam or mobile footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Mildenhall.”