A27 collision on Chichester bypass causing significant delays, according to AA
There is heavy traffic on the A27 near the bypass due to a collision.
The AA has reported that the A27 bypass near Chichester is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic. This is due to a collision at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout). The traffic is blocking the roundabout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.