Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 16:36 BST

There is heavy traffic on the A27 near the bypass due to a collision.

The AA has reported that the A27 bypass near Chichester is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic. This is due to a collision at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout). The traffic is blocking the roundabout.

For more information about the collision and traffic, click here.

