A27 collision westbound near Titchfield results in congestion

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 07:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 07:44 GMT
A collision on the A27 has resulted in congestion this morning.

There is significant congestion on the A27 westbound between Titchfield Gyratory and St Margarets Roundabout following an incident.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to debris on road and crash, a single vehicle involved on A27.”

The Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X said: “Southampton Rd is partially BLOCKED westbound between Titchfield Gyratory and St Margarets Rbt due to an incident, delays on the approach.”

For more information about the traffic, click here.

