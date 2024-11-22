A27 collision westbound near Titchfield results in congestion
A collision on the A27 has resulted in congestion this morning.
There is significant congestion on the A27 westbound between Titchfield Gyratory and St Margarets Roundabout following an incident.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to debris on road and crash, a single vehicle involved on A27.”
The Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X said: “Southampton Rd is partially BLOCKED westbound between Titchfield Gyratory and St Margarets Rbt due to an incident, delays on the approach.”
