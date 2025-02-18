A27 crash at Fishbourne Roundabout in Chichester resulting in significant delays
A crash on the A27 has resulted in significant delays.
As a result, there are heavy delays building in and around the area.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”
