Published 18th Feb 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 08:34 BST

A crash on the A27 has resulted in significant delays.

Drivers are facing delays this morning (February 18) following a crash on the A27.

As a result, there are heavy delays building in and around the area.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

