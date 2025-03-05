A27 crash by M27 link in Portsmouth causes delays
A crash on the A27 by the M27 link in Portsmouth is causing delays for drivers this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound before M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).
“Delays of nine minutes on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).”
Police have been contacted for more details.
