A27 crash by M27 link in Portsmouth causes delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:36 BST

A crash on the A27 by the M27 link in Portsmouth is causing delays for drivers this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound before M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).

“Delays of nine minutes on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).”

Police have been contacted for more details.

