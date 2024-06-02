A27 crash: Car and motorcycle collision blocks road in Fishbourne, Havant and Emsworth areas - delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic is queueing before the Emsworth junction - A259 Havant Road - with traffic being diverted through Emsworth and Fishbourne in West Sussex. The incident was reported shortly after 1.30pm and is currently disrupting motorists in the area. National Highways: South East reports: “The #A27 in #WestSussex is CLOSED westbound between the #A259 at #Fishbourne and the #A259 at #Havant/#Emsworth due to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle. Traffic is being diverted via the #A259 through #Fishbourne and #Emsworth. Allow extra journey time.”
You can stay up to date by following the AA live traffic map here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.