Part of the A27 is shut this afternoon due to a serious crash between a car and a motorbike - causing delays for motorists in the area.

Traffic is queueing before the Emsworth junction - A259 Havant Road - with traffic being diverted through Emsworth and Fishbourne in West Sussex. The incident was reported shortly after 1.30pm and is currently disrupting motorists in the area. National Highways: South East reports: “The #A27 in #WestSussex is CLOSED westbound between the #A259 at #Fishbourne and the #A259 at #Havant/#Emsworth due to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle. Traffic is being diverted via the #A259 through #Fishbourne and #Emsworth. Allow extra journey time.”