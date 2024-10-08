A27 crash causing delays for rush hour drivers in treacherous weather

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 18:11 BST
A suspected crash on the A27 is causing rush hour delays.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of delays due to crash on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Sensors are suggesting an accident however this is unconfirmed.”

It comes as drivers are being subjected to hazardous driving conditions with torrential downpours.

