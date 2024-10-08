A27 crash causing delays for rush hour drivers in treacherous weather
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A suspected crash on the A27 is causing rush hour delays.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of delays due to crash on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Sensors are suggesting an accident however this is unconfirmed.”
It comes as drivers are being subjected to hazardous driving conditions with torrential downpours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.