Delays are building due to one lane being blocked following a crash on the A27.

A crash on the A27 eastbound before the Fishbourne Roundabout has resulted in significant delays and one lane being blocked.

The AA said: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

For more information about the collision and the delays, click here.

