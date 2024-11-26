A27 crash eastbound before Fishbourne Roundabout causing hefty delays
Delays are building due to one lane being blocked following a crash on the A27.
A crash on the A27 eastbound before the Fishbourne Roundabout has resulted in significant delays and one lane being blocked.
The AA said: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.