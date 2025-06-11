A27 crash in Fareham causes delays as lane closed

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A crash on the A27 in Fareham is causing delays for drivers with a lane closure in place.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A27 The Avenue westbound near The College.”

Police have been contacted for more details.

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice