A27 crash in Fareham causes delays as lane closed
A crash on the A27 in Fareham is causing delays for drivers with a lane closure in place.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A27 The Avenue westbound near The College.”
Police have been contacted for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.