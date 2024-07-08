A27 crash involving bus and car causes blockage and driver delays
A crash involving a car and bus has led to a blockage on the A27 this morning.
Referring to the incident by Fishbourne, AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a bus involved on A27 at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) on the roundabout.”
