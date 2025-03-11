A27: Crash involving lorry results in blocked road in both directions on A27 Oakhill
There are heavy delays on the A27 in both directions following a crash involving a lorry.
The AA said: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a lorry involved on A27 Oakhill both ways from Portsmouth Road to Long Lane. In the construction area.”
The Hampshire County Traffic and Travel X said: “Oakhill partially BLOCKED in both directions between Portsmouth Rd and Long Ln due to an incident, delays in both directions.”