A27: Crash involving lorry results in blocked road in both directions on A27 Oakhill

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 12:08 BST
There are heavy delays on the A27 in both directions following a crash involving a lorry.

The road is blocked and there is hefty congestion on the A27, Oakhill, in both directions.

The AA said: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a lorry involved on A27 Oakhill both ways from Portsmouth Road to Long Lane. In the construction area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Hampshire County Traffic and Travel X said: “Oakhill partially BLOCKED in both directions between Portsmouth Rd and Long Ln due to an incident, delays in both directions.”

For more information about the crash, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireA27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice