A27 blocked after crash involving two cars causes driver delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
A two-car crash has resulted in the A27 being partially blocked.

Breaking news

The incident happened eastbound near The Retail Park in Chichester, causing disruption for drivers.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Bypass Eastbound near The Retail Park.”

