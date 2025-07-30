A27 crash involving two cars leaves road partially blocked

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:10 BST
Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A27 leaving the road partially blocked.

Breaking newsplaceholder image
Breaking news

Drivers are being warned of delays following the incident.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Chichester By-pass at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice