A27 crash involving two cars leaves road partially blocked
Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A27 leaving the road partially blocked.
Drivers are being warned of delays following the incident.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Chichester By-pass at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout). On the roundabout.”
