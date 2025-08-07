A27 crash near Chichester has led to a vehicle fire with severe delays and slow traffic in the area
The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Chichester Bypass on Thursday, August 7. A section of the carriageway is blocked with slow traffic and severe delays in the area.
AA Traffic News have reported: “Road blocked and very slow traffic due to crash and vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). On the roundabout.“
The incident follows on from another car fire is a similar area on Tuesday, August 5, which caused the road to be closed for much of the day.
