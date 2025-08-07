This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A crash on the A27 has led to a car fire and severe delays for drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Chichester Bypass on Thursday, August 7. A section of the carriageway is blocked with slow traffic and severe delays in the area.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Road blocked and very slow traffic due to crash and vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). On the roundabout.“

The incident follows on from another car fire is a similar area on Tuesday, August 5, which caused the road to be closed for much of the day.

For live traffic information visit AA Traffic News.