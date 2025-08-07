A27 crash near Chichester has led to a vehicle fire with severe delays and slow traffic in the area

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:24 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A crash on the A27 has led to a car fire and severe delays for drivers.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Chichester Bypass on Thursday, August 7. A section of the carriageway is blocked with slow traffic and severe delays in the area.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Road blocked and very slow traffic due to crash and vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). On the roundabout.“

The incident follows on from another car fire is a similar area on Tuesday, August 5, which caused the road to be closed for much of the day.

For live traffic information visit AA Traffic News.

Related topics:TrafficA27Chichester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice