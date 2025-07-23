A27: Crash on Chichester Bypass involving two cars causes heavy traffic

A crash involving a car and a van is causing considerable delays on the A27 this evening.

It is reported that a crash on the eastbound carriageway on the A27 (Chichester By-pass) is causing slow traffic and delays.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car and a van involved on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

