A27: Crash on Chichester Bypass involving two cars causes heavy traffic
A crash involving a car and a van is causing considerable delays on the A27 this evening.
It is reported that a crash on the eastbound carriageway on the A27 (Chichester By-pass) is causing slow traffic and delays.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car and a van involved on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.