A27 crash on Eastern Road results in lengthy delays for drivers battling rush hour
A crash on the A27 has resulted in significant delays that are building.
Drivers are facing yet another rush hour with delays this morning (December 12) because of a crash on a major road.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).
“Congestion to all the way back to the A3M, with the eastbound carriageway slow to just past M27 J12 (Portsmouth).”
