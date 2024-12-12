A27 crash results in two lanes being closed and hefty delays - emergency services at scene
There are significant delays on the A27 this morning (December 12) following a serious crash that has resulted in two lanes being closed.
The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel X said: “Two lanes BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays from A3023 #Langstone Rbt #Havant.”
The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).
“Congestion to all the way back to the A3M, with the eastbound carriageway slow to just past M27 J12 (Portsmouth).”
