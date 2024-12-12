A27 crash results in two lanes being closed and hefty delays - emergency services at scene

Published 12th Dec 2024, 09:30 BST
Two lanes have been closed on the A27 following a serious crash.

The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel X said: “Two lanes BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays from A3023 #Langstone Rbt #Havant.”

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).

“Congestion to all the way back to the A3M, with the eastbound carriageway slow to just past M27 J12 (Portsmouth).”

