A27 delays after traffic incident between Havant and Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 18:22 BST
The A27 is still seeing delays after a traffic incident earlier.

A27 delays

A stalled vehicle westbound between Havant and Portsmouth has caused disruption for drivers through the afternoon and evening.

AA Traffic News said: “Delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) to B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout). All lanes have been reopened.”

