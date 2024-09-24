A27 delays after traffic incident between Havant and Portsmouth
The A27 is still seeing delays after a traffic incident earlier.
A stalled vehicle westbound between Havant and Portsmouth has caused disruption for drivers through the afternoon and evening.
AA Traffic News said: “Delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) to B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout). All lanes have been reopened.”
