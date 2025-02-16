A27: Delays building on major A road following stalled truck between Fishbourne and Emsworth
An incident on the A27 is causing delays for drivers this afternoon.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Westbound between A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) and A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction).”
