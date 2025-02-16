A27: Delays building on major A road following stalled truck between Fishbourne and Emsworth

An incident on the A27 is causing delays for drivers this afternoon.

There are heavy delays building on the A27 this afternoon (February 16) due to a stalled truck.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Westbound between A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) and A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction).”

