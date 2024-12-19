A27 drivers delayed amid reports of 'people on the road'

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 16:27 BST
Drivers are suffering delays following reports of people on the A27.

The incident in Emsworth near the Fishbourne roundabout was reported around 4pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of delays due to people on the road on A27 Westbound between A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) and Emsworth Services.”

Police have been approached.

