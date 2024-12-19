A27 drivers delayed amid reports of 'people on the road'
Drivers are suffering delays following reports of people on the A27.
The incident in Emsworth near the Fishbourne roundabout was reported around 4pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of delays due to people on the road on A27 Westbound between A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) and Emsworth Services.”
Police have been approached.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.