A27 drivers experiencing "severe" delays on approach to construction works ahead of rush hour
There are currently delays of 16 minutes on the A27 westbound between Havant and Portsmouth as rush hour begins on Friday, July 11. The traffic is affected from Havant to the lane closure on the M27 due to construction work.
AA Traffic News have reported: “Severe delays of 16 minutes on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”
