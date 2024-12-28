A27 drivers warned of delays after traffic incident leaves road blocked

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Dec 2024, 13:05 GMT
A traffic incident has led to delays on the A27.

Delays are being reported

The incident happened on the A27 Chichester bypass at A286 Stockbridge Road a short time after midday.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Chichester By-pass at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

