The A27 Havant Bypass is set to be closed for five nights next week for resurfacing.

The works will take place on the eastbound carriageway starting on Monday, June 23 lasting for five nights.

A27 Havant Bypass closures | via Havant Borough Council

To undertake these works safely, the A27 eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight (8pm to 6am) from the junction with the A3M to A3023/Langstone junction, including the on slip to the A27 from the A3M.

Traffic will be diverted through Havant and Bedhampton via B2177 Bedhampton Road, B2149 New Road onto Park Road North to rejoin the A27.

For the latest on the works you can check the National Highways daily closures page on its website or find live travel information on our Traffic England site with travel alerts giving details of live incidents on the road network.