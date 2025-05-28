Hefty delays at busy A27 bypass following crash this morning
There is slow traffic on the A27 this morning following a crash at a busy bypass.
AA has reported that a crash on the A27, which was first reported just after 8am, is causing significant traffic.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout).”
As a result drivers are facing delays in and around the area.
