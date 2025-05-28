Hefty delays at busy A27 bypass following crash this morning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

There is slow traffic on the A27 this morning following a crash at a busy bypass.

AA has reported that a crash on the A27, which was first reported just after 8am, is causing significant traffic.

Traffic newsTraffic news
Traffic news

The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout).”

As a result drivers are facing delays in and around the area.

For more information about the crash, click here.

Related topics:TrafficA27Chichester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice