The snow is causing significant delays on the A27 in Sussex this evening (Wednesday, January 8), with some road users even abandoning their vehicles due to the weather.

The AA Traffic Watch site is showing that Brighton is currently gridlocked in particular – and this will only spread further afield.

Road users who have been impacted by the traffic have reported ‘up to two to three hour delays’ on journeys that would normally take an hour.

A27 traffic gridlock in East Sussex | AA

One road user, who is in Eastbourne said: “It’s choc-a-bloc, people are slipping and sliding around the roads, it’s really dangerous out here. We’ve been in the car for two hours already, and it may take another two to get home!”

Andy, who was travelling home from Brighton said: “It was bad, traffic is backed up. I drove down to hove and some steeper roads are becoming impassable. There were also lots of ambulances around too. I hope everyone making their way home is okay.”

On X Sussex News also stated that the A27 at Falmer, Coledean was ‘virtually undrivable’.