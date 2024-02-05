A27 Portchester incident sees West Street blocked in both directions - delays building for drivers
Motorists are delayed this afternoon after a traffic incident has blocked a major Hampshire road in both directions.
West street in Portchester is completely blocked between Cornaway Lane Roundabout and West Street Roundabout due to a collision.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "A27 #Portchester - reports of West Street BLOCKED in both directions between Cornaway Ln Rbt and West Street Rbt due to an RTC, delays building." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further information. You can stay up to date with incidents in the area here.