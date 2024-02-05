Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "A27 #Portchester - reports of West Street BLOCKED in both directions between Cornaway Ln Rbt and West Street Rbt due to an RTC, delays building." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further information. You can stay up to date with incidents in the area here.