A27 lane closure westbound due to stalled vehicle - delays building
One lane has been closed on the A27 which is causing significant congestion this morning.
A stalled vehicle has resulted in the lane closure on the A27 westbound from Langstone roundabout to A3(M), Havant.
As a result of the lane closure, there is significant traffic building.
The AA said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound from B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) to A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).
“Congestion to Emsworth Junction. One Lane Remains Open.”
