A27 lane closure westbound due to stalled vehicle - delays building

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 11:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One lane has been closed on the A27 which is causing significant congestion this morning.

A stalled vehicle has resulted in the lane closure on the A27 westbound from Langstone roundabout to A3(M), Havant.

As a result of the lane closure, there is significant traffic building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound from B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) to A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).

“Congestion to Emsworth Junction. One Lane Remains Open.”

For more information about the delays, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireA27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice