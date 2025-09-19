A27: Major road closed amid 'serious crash' leading to delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 08:40 BST
The A27 is closed this morning following a ‘serious crash’.

The A27 is currently blocked in both directions on Arundel Road amid a crash this morning (September 19).

placeholder image

The road is a major route for Hampshire commuters and delays are expected to continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA says: “Road closed and slow traffic due to serious crash on A27 Arundel Road both ways from A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout) to Havenwood Park. Incident occurring just outside the White Swan Hotel.”

For more updates, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthA27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice