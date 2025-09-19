A27: Major road closed amid 'serious crash' leading to delays
The A27 is closed this morning following a ‘serious crash’.
The A27 is currently blocked in both directions on Arundel Road amid a crash this morning (September 19).
The road is a major route for Hampshire commuters and delays are expected to continue.
The AA says: “Road closed and slow traffic due to serious crash on A27 Arundel Road both ways from A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout) to Havenwood Park. Incident occurring just outside the White Swan Hotel.”