A busy A road has been closed since the early hours of the morning due to a serious collision.

The A27 is closed eastbound near Fontwell after a crash just after just past midnight on Saturday, November 30. The road remains closed this morning as an investigation takes place into the circumstances of the crash.

National Highways South East posted on X: “The A27 in West Sussex remains closed in both directions between the A29 Fontwell West Roundabout & the A285 Temple Bar following a serious collision.”

AA Traffic News has reported: “ Road closed due to crash investigation work on A27 Eastbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to A29. Westbound traffic is now getting through.”

For those travelling to the area this morning, information on diversions can be found on the National Highways website.