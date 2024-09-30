A27: One lane closed on A27 following eastbound collision involving car and bike

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 08:09 BST
A collision involving a car and a bike has resulted in a lane closure on the A27.

There is slow traffic and one lane has been closed on the A27 eastbound. The collision involving two vehicles has taken place on Southampton Road from Warsash Road to Titchfield Hill.

Delays are building as a result of the lane closure. For more information about the incident, click here.

