A27: One lane closed on A27 following eastbound collision involving car and bike
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collision involving a car and a bike has resulted in a lane closure on the A27.
There is slow traffic and one lane has been closed on the A27 eastbound. The collision involving two vehicles has taken place on Southampton Road from Warsash Road to Titchfield Hill.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.