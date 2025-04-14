Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A27 westbound has reopened following a significant oil spill this morning.

A road closure was put in place in both directions between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester.

This comes after police received reports at 4.41am that a detached trailer was causing an obstruction on the A27 near Emsworth, and had spilled cooking oil into the road.

The full closure has been in place all morning but National Highways South has now confirmed that one lane on the A27 westbound has reopened.