A27 part blocked as lorry 'sheds load' causing disruption for drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2025, 07:47 BST
The A27 is partially blocked after a lorry shed its load this morning.

Drivers are facing disruption following the incident on the Chichester Bypass.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to shed load on A27 Chichester By-pass at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). On the roundabout. Traffic is coping well.”

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice