A27 part blocked as lorry 'sheds load' causing disruption for drivers
The A27 is partially blocked after a lorry shed its load this morning.
Drivers are facing disruption following the incident on the Chichester Bypass.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to shed load on A27 Chichester By-pass at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). On the roundabout. Traffic is coping well.”
