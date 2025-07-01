A27 partially blocked due to deer on road
The A27 has been left partially blocked due to a deer on the road.
The incident, reported just after 8am, has caused delays for drivers this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to deer on road on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways from (Emsworth Services) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.