A27 partially blocked due to deer on road

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 09:31 BST
The A27 has been left partially blocked due to a deer on the road.

The incident, reported just after 8am, has caused delays for drivers this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to deer on road on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways from (Emsworth Services) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

