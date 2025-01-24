A27 partially blocked eastbound following stalled car - delays in area
A stalled truck on the A27 is causing significant delays.
The A27 eastbound is partially blocked and there are delays due to the stalled truck.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). On the roundabout.”
