Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National Highways has confirmed that the A27 remains closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major A road remains closed in both directions between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester following a significant oil spillage.

An incident involving a van and trailer which crossed from one carriageway to the other resulted in the trailer, which contained cooking oil, to roll over causing a the spill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A259 is partially blocked between Bexhill and Hastings

The National Highways South X page said: “The #A27 remains closed in both directions between A259 near #Emsworth and A259 near #Chichester#Hampshire for the recovery of an overturned trailer and clear up of the spillage of cooking oil.”

A diversion route through Emsworth and Fishbourne is in place but there is heavy traffic in this area.