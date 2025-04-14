A27 remains closed in both directions between Emsworth and Chichester following oil spillage
The major A road remains closed in both directions between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester following a significant oil spillage.
An incident involving a van and trailer which crossed from one carriageway to the other resulted in the trailer, which contained cooking oil, to roll over causing a the spill.
The closure has been in place since earlier this morning and there is currently no information on when the road may reopen.
The National Highways South X page said: “The #A27 remains closed in both directions between A259 near #Emsworth and A259 near #Chichester#Hampshire for the recovery of an overturned trailer and clear up of the spillage of cooking oil.”
A diversion route through Emsworth and Fishbourne is in place but there is heavy traffic in this area.
