A27 rush hour drivers face 'severe delays' in construction area near Emsworth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 07:52 BST
Rush hour drivers on the A27 are facing “severe delays” this morning.

Motorists making their way through the construction area westbound at Emsworth are being held up.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic on A27 Westbound at A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction). In the construction area.

“Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A27 and A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Average speed ten mph.”

