There is heavy traffic building on the A27 following a three car pile up this afternoon.

Drivers are facing delays this afternoon (April 19) following reports of a crash on the A27 involving three cars.

The incident has happened at the Chichester by-pass eastbound at the A259 and, as a result, there are long queues of traffic in the area.

The AA says: “Queueing traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”

