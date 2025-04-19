Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is heavy traffic building on the A27 following a three car pile up this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are facing delays this afternoon (April 19) following reports of a crash on the A27 involving three cars.

The incident has happened at the Chichester by-pass eastbound at the A259 and, as a result, there are long queues of traffic in the area.

The M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 20-21 (Leicester and Lutterworth) this morning (Tuesday, April 8).

The AA says: “Queueing traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”