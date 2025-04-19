A27: Three car pile up at Chichester by-pass results in queueing traffic this afternoon
There is heavy traffic building on the A27 following a three car pile up this afternoon.
Drivers are facing delays this afternoon (April 19) following reports of a crash on the A27 involving three cars.
The incident has happened at the Chichester by-pass eastbound at the A259 and, as a result, there are long queues of traffic in the area.
The AA says: “Queueing traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”
