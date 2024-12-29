A27 traffic delays in Portsmouth following an RTI
There are delays on the westbound A27 this morning (Sunday, December 29) following an rti.
An incident, believed to involve three cars, has happened on the A27 north of Portsmouth just before the A27/M27 interchange causing delays on the A27 backing up past the Eastern Road junction.
Emergency services are on the scene.
More as we get it.
UPDATE: TRAFFIC HAS NOW CLEARED
