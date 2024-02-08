Drivers travelling on the A27 Westbound are experiencing heavy delays of up to 20 minutes caused by the closure of the Eastern Road. The delays are between the A259 Havant Road and the A27 Portsbridge Roundabout.

The Eastern Road remains closed but Southern Water have confirmed it is on track to be opened on Friday February 9 at 8pm. Alex Saunders, head of wastewater networks said: “We apologise for any further disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We will continue to update our website with any further information.”