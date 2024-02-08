News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Train Travel: Tree falls on line between Swanwick and Fareham causing severe delays amid heavy rain

Passengers are being severely delayed on the railway this morning after a tree fell on the line.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Feb 2024, 07:21 GMT
South Western Railway (SWR) said the problem is currently affecting the network between Swanwick and Fareham. Trains may be "cancelled or delayed" as a result.

SWR reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that all lines are currently blocked. "A tree on the line is affecting the railway between Swanwick and Fareham. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem," SWR reports.

"At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 9am, ll lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer." SWR said the lines were blocked but have now been reopened.

"We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey," they added. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the Portsmouth area today, which started at 2am. Passengers on Southern Rail can use tickets on other services at no extra cost on appropriate routes.

