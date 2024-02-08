Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Western Railway (SWR) said the problem is currently affecting the network between Swanwick and Fareham. Trains may be "cancelled or delayed" as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SWR reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that all lines are currently blocked. "A tree on the line is affecting the railway between Swanwick and Fareham. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem," SWR reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 9am, ll lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer." SWR said the lines were blocked but have now been reopened.