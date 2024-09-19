Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One lane has been closed on the A27 following a crash this morning.

There is queueing traffic and delays on the A27 westbound from Park Road South, B2149, (Langstone roundabout) to the A3(M) at junction 5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). This is due to a lane closure following a crash which was first reported to the AA at 6:21am this morning (Thursday, September 19).