A3 car fire leaves road blocked and delays for drivers
A car fire on the A3 has led to the road being blocked.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked, entry ramp closed and slow traffic due to car fire on A3 Northbound from A283 to Elstead Road (Hurtmore turn off).”
