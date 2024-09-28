A3 car fire leaves road blocked and delays for drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 18:26 BST
A car fire on the A3 has led to the road being blocked.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked, entry ramp closed and slow traffic due to car fire on A3 Northbound from A283 to Elstead Road (Hurtmore turn off).”

