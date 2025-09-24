This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The A3 has been closed southbound following a crash which resulted in a vehicle fire.

The incident happened near Liphook but has led to the Hindhead Tunnel closing southbound due to the crash on Wednesday, September 24 with police advising to avoid the area. National Highways have advised that the closure could remain for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

National Highways South East posted on X: “The A3 Hindhead Tunnel (Surrey) is closed southbound between the A283 (Milford) and A333 due to a collision and vehicle fire further south in Hampshire. Closure expected through the afternoon & into the evening – please allow extra time & plan ahead. “

AA Traffic News has reported: “Road closed and long delays due to crash on A3 Southbound from A333 to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off). Congestion to the northbound carriageway as onlookers slow to view. Ongoing since around 13:00.”

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A3 near Liphook, which was reported at 1pm. The southbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services are in attendance. Please avoid the area at this time.”