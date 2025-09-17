A3 closures this weekend as part of huge M25 interchange project - diversion details
The A3 will be closed from 9pm to 9am on Friday September 19 and Saturday September 20 at these two locations:
- A3 southbound from Painshill Roundabout to M25 junction 10 overnight closures including A3 entry slip at Painshill
- A3 northbound from the B2215 Send Interchange to A3 Painshill Interchange
It is the latest in a series of closures for the project on both the A3 and the M25 for the £317 million project to upgrade the interchange which is due for completion in spring of next year.
Diversions
A3 southbound diversions
Leaving at Hook interchange
- our closure will be signed from the Hook interchange
- you can join the diversion earlier by the A243, A24, A246 and the A247
- you'll re-join the southbound A3 at the B2215 (Send).
- take the eastbound A245 at Painshill
- then take the A307, A309, A243, A24, A246, and the A247
- rejoin the southbound A3 at the B2215 (Send)
- take the westbound A245 at Painshill
- then follow the A320 to join the westbound (clockwise) M25 at junction 11
Northbound A3 to M25 main diversion
Take the B2215, A247, A246, A24, A243 to join the M25 in both directions at junction 9.
Non-motorway and A3 northbound traffic diversion
From the M25 junction 9 take the A243, A309, A307 and A245 to rejoin the northbound A3 at the Painshill junction.
For more information visit the M25 junction 10 web page. Follow this link for details of other planned closures.