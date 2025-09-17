A3 closures this weekend as part of huge M25 interchange project - diversion details

The A3 is set to be closed again overnight this weekend as part of the ongoing works to upgrade the interchange with the M25 at junction 10.

The A3 will be closed from 9pm to 9am on Friday September 19 and Saturday September 20 at these two locations:

A3 southbound from Painshill Roundabout to M25 junction 10 overnight closures including A3 entry slip at Painshill

A3 northbound from the B2215 Send Interchange to A3 Painshill Interchange

It is the latest in a series of closures for the project on both the A3 and the M25 for the £317 million project to upgrade the interchange which is due for completion in spring of next year.

Diversions

A3 southbound diversions

Leaving at Hook interchange

our closure will be signed from the Hook interchange

you can join the diversion earlier by the A243, A24, A246 and the A247

you'll re-join the southbound A3 at the B2215 (Send).

A3 Hook interchange diversion map link September 19 and 20 | National Highways

Leaving at Painshill interchange

take the eastbound A245 at Painshill

then take the A307, A309, A243, A24, A246, and the A247

rejoin the southbound A3 at the B2215 (Send)

A3 Painshill interchange diversion map link. | National Highways

A3 southbound to M25 westbound (clockwise)

take the westbound A245 at Painshill

then follow the A320 to join the westbound (clockwise) M25 at junction 11

A3 to M25 diversion September 19 and 20 | National Highways

Northbound A3 to M25 main diversion

Take the B2215, A247, A246, A24, A243 to join the M25 in both directions at junction 9.

A3 Northbound diversion Sept 19 and 20 | National Highways

Non-motorway and A3 northbound traffic diversion

From the M25 junction 9 take the A243, A309, A307 and A245 to rejoin the northbound A3 at the Painshill junction.

For more information visit the M25 junction 10 web page. Follow this link for details of other planned closures.