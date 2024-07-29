A3 collision northbound before Clanfield turn off - delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jul 2024, 08:21 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 08:22 BST
A collision on the A3 northbound has caused significant congestion this morning.

The AA has reported that a crash has happened on the main road just before the Clanfield turn off. The incident was first reported to the travel planner this morning (July 29) at 7:05am and there has significant delays currently.

