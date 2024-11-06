A3 crash causing slow traffic for rush hour drivers
A crash on the A3 is causing slow traffic this morning - as held traffic is now released.
AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic due to crash on A3 Northbound after Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off). All traffic released, awaiting update on any further restrictions.”
The AA has since added: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A3 Northbound after Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off). Sensors show traffic is now able to pass the scene, but a lane remains closed.”