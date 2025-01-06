A3 crash leaves road closed by police amid driver delays
A crash on the A3 early this morning near Petersfield led to the road being shut.
Police attended the incident on the southbound stretch that involved one car around 2am this morning. The road was closed while the situation was dealt with.
The force said no injuries have been reported.
